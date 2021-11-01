Nykaa IPO subscribed 5.5 times so far on final day

Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.5 times so far on Monday, the final day of the bidding process. The Nykaa public offer, which aims to raise over Rs 5,350 crore, opened for subscription on Thursday, October 28, and will close on November 1.

As of 11:27 am, the initial share sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products under the name Nykaa, received 14.5 crore bids for the 2.7 crore shares on offer, a subscription of 5.5 times.

The portions reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs) and non-institutional investors were subscribed 2.5 and 3.7 times respectively, whereas the quota reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 4.7 times. The quota reserved for employees was subscribed 0.4 percent.

On Friday, the second day of bidding , the issue was subscribed 4.8 times, receiving bids for 12,77,48,892 shares.

Nykaa's IPO comprises fresh issuance worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 4,721 crore.

Potential investors can bid for Nykaa shares in the range of Rs 1,085-1,125 under the IPO. Bids can be placed in multiples of 12 shares. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost Rs 13,500.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures is a digital consumer fashion technology platform that specialises in content-led, retail lifestyle experience. Its portfolio includes fashion, beauty, and personal care products. It serves clients through both offline and online stores. The company has over 80 stores in 40 cities across the country.