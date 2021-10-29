Nykaa IPO: Here's how to invest via Upstox, Zerodha

The initial public offering (IPO) of beauty retail giant FSN e-commerce ventures Ltd (known for the brand name Nykaa), opened for subscription on Thursday. The IPO opened on October 28 for bidding at the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 to raise a total of Rs 5,324 crore, and will conclude on October 30.

The IPO includes an offer for sale of Rs 4,694 crore. The bid can be placed with a minimum of 12 shares and a maximum of 168 shares under retail category. The shares will be listed tentatively on November 11, 2021.

Investment platforms like Upstox, Zerodha, among others offer the option of investing in IPOs through their platform.

Here are the steps to invest in an IPO via Upstox:

Step 1:

Log in to the Upstox application or website with your credentials.

Step 2: Select the IPO that you want to invest in and create an IPO application.

Step 3: Add up to 3 bids within the price range.

Step 4: Confirm your application.

Step 5: Accept the UPI mandate and block funds on your mobile UPI app.

Here are the steps to invest in Zomati IPO via Zerodha’s Kite application:

Step 1: Login to the mobile app and select the IPO option under the console.

Step 2: Select the IPO you want to invest in.

Step 3: Enter your UPI ID from the BHIM app

Step 4: Select investor type for your application and enter the lot size announced by the company.

Step 5: Tick on the cut-off price for more chances of allotment of shares.

Step 6: Confirm and submit. Accept the mandate request for proceeding with IPO on your BHIM UPI app.

According to Upstox, the IPO frenzy continues and more than 30 companies are planning to go public during October–December 2021 with plans to collectively raise over Rs 45,000 crore.