Nykaa IPO: Founder says industry growth, competition, customer opportunity key valuation drivers

Nykaa is set to go public with a large issue size of over Rs 5,000 crore IPO on October 28. CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar and Mangalam Maloo spoke to the company’s founder Falguni Nayar about the IPO pitch points.

On the rationale of an over seven billion valuation, Nayar said, Nykaa has not had many transactions in the past and as a result every time anybody wrote about it, they had conjecture.

The current valuation, she said, has been arrived at based on a very in-depth process where the firm met more than 120 investors from across the globe. Some of the highest quality investors engaged with the company in a very detailed conversation about its current business, competition, customer opportunity, future prospects as well future prospects in terms of industry dynamics.

Nayar said that profitability depends on a number of factors. If the first quarter is compared to the corresponding quarter a whole year ago, Nykaa had a much larger loss of close to Rs 50 crore and in spite of that it had a full-year profit of Rs 65 crore, so clearly there is a certain amount of seasonality to its business, she explained.

“Secondly, both quarter one of last year was a complete lockdown due to COVID and this year also first quarter did have a COVID impact of wave two, which impacts in many different ways. But in spite of that, we have had very strong growth,” she said.

From quarter four to quarter two, it can be seen that at the consolidated level, the business grew with about $199 billion gross merchandising value (GMV) for quarter one of this year so GMV has been strong, she said.

Nykaa has also been acquiring more customers and that is very evident in the data, Nayar said, adding that on a trailing 12-month basis, the company has added almost a million new customers.

With regards to revenue from private label, Nayar said, “We have announced that in Q1 of this year, our private label share has come down. So I think as far as beauty is concerned, we do have a higher share of private label but when you look at it along with the fashion business, I think together it is coming out at 7.50 percent for the last year and it has come down a little bit since then.”

She added that both for beauty and fashion, Nykaa is a multi brand retailer first and whatever it does is to build a market and a consumer offering from a multi-brand retailer perspective, where it brings the best of global brands in the country.

“We are giving a chance to all high growth brands in the country also. We distribute them, we support them from marketing, we have a great influence on marketing, including our social marketing platforms. We use all of it to leverage and grow each of the brands that come on our platform. So we are not very private label centric.”

Talking about market share, Nayar said, for all internet companies, customer acquisition is the biggest cost but the beauty is that a lot of the firm’s business comes from the customers acquired in the past, who come back and buy again. Nykaa has enjoyed a very good returning customer cohort, which reflects in the mix of new and repeat customers. The mix is running at 30 percent new and 70 percent repeat, which is an important ratio to watch for, she explained.

According to Nayar, if Nykaa acquires new customers, it will reflect in terms of additional visits quarter-on-quarter in terms of new customer visits, unique customer visits.

“People like us get our customers to visit three to four times in a month. So, there is a unique customer visit number, which also can be seen by the investors. The third is there is an important number of customers that we retain in terms of trailing 12-month customer behaviour, and then, of course, is the cohort behaviour over a longer period of three years and five years,” Nayar said.