Nykaa shares drop for the fourth straight day to register another record low         

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 17, 2023 12:29:05 PM IST (Published)

Nykaa's stock is down for the fourth day in a row and has declined in seven out of the last eight trading sessions.

The stock is down for the fourth day in a row and has declined in seven out of the last eight trading sessions, during which it has corrected over 13 percent.
Shares are also declining on higher volumes, with 11.87 lakh shares having changed hands compared to their two-week average of 4.25 lakh.
Last month, 3.7 crore shares of Nykaa or 1.5 percent of the total equity had exchanged hands in a large trade.

Prior to that trade, Lighthouse India had initiated a clean out trade in the company, selling 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent of the total equity worth Rs 320 crore.

Multiple investors have sold stakes in Nykaa through large deals since the lock-in period of the company ended on November 10 last year, freeing up 310 million shares for a potential sale.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services earlier this month had stated that this is the right time to start studying the new-age tech companies as they will change track.

Brokerage house Nomura initiated its coverage on FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, in October. The brokerage gave a 'buy' recommendation, and said it believed that the stock has the potential to double within the next five years.

Shares of Nykaa are trading 4.25 percent lower at Rs 134.30.

