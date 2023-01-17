Nykaa shares drop for the fourth straight day to register another record low         

Nykaa's stock is down for the fourth day in a row and has declined in seven out of the last eight trading sessions.
Prior to that trade, Lighthouse India had initiated a clean out trade in the company, selling 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent of the total equity worth Rs 320 crore.
Multiple investors have sold stakes in Nykaa through large deals since the lock-in period of the company ended on November 10 last year, freeing up 310 million shares for a potential sale.
Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services earlier this month had stated that this is the right time to start studying the new-age tech companies as they will change track.
Brokerage house Nomura initiated its coverage on FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, in October. The brokerage gave a 'buy' recommendation, and said it believed that the stock has the potential to double within the next five years.
Shares of Nykaa are trading 4.25 percent lower at Rs 134.30.