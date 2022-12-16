English
Nykaa Block Deal: PE fund sells close to 4 crore shares worth Rs 630 crore; stock drops

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 11:02:15 AM IST (Published)

Kravis Investment Partners LLC held 3,23,05,320 shares or 1.13 stake in Nykaa as of the September quarter.

Kravis Investment Partners has sold 3.67 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns leading online fashion and beauty products retailer Nykaa, for around Rs 629 crore through open market transactions on December 15.


According to the bulk deal data of BSE, 3.67 crore shares or 1.29 of the company's equity exchanged hands on Thursday at an average price of Rs 171 per share.

Kravis Investment Partners LLC held 3,23,05,320 shares or 1.13 stake in Nykaa as of the September quarter.

The deal data showed that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Goldman Sachs and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were among the buyers of the shares on December 15.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased 92,50,000 shares of the company at a price of Rs 171 per share while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased 87,70,000 shares in open market deals.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE - ODI acquired 64,58,775 shares while Goldman Sachs Investment Mauritius Limited  bought 64,58,774 shares at Rs 171 per unit.

Shares of Nykaa are trading 1.73 percent lower at Rs 168.15. The stock has halved this year.

