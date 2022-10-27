    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati its CTO with effect from November 1
    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs Nykaa, the online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, on Thursday said Rajesh Uppalapati has been appointed its chief technology officer (CTO) effective from November 1, 2022.

    Uppalapati has a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Arizona in Tucson, USA, and a BE in Computer Science and Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad.
    He brings over two decades of technology experience with a proven track record of delivering successful, world-class, large-scale, performance-critical software projects supporting multi-stage businesses ranging from growing to large established as well as new businesses, a statement read.
    Uppalapati has worked for Amazon for about 20 years across different roles and geographies with increasing responsibilities. Prior to joining Nykaa, his immediate previous employment was with Intuit India.
    As a member of the Intuit India leadership steering committee, Uppalapati was a key contributor to the India site’s strategic priorities and was also the executive sponsor for Intuit India tech culture charter, the release added.
    The company said Sanjay Suri will cease to be CTO and a key managerial personnel of the company, effective November 1, 2022, "Over the next few weeks, Suri will work closely with Rajesh Uppalapati to ensure smooth settling in and transition of roles," the company said.
