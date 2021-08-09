Nuvoco Vistas IPO opens; here are the key things to know before investing

The initial public offering (IPO) of cement major Nuvoco Vistas Corporation opened for public subscription today. The company plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore from the issue, which is the fourth-largest IPO of 2021.

Here are the 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue:

- Nuvoco Vistas IPO will close on August 11.

- The Rs 5,000-crore public offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise.

- The company has already raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors on August 6.

- The IPO market lot size is 26 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

- 50 percent of the offer is reserved for allocation to qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 percent for retail individual investors.

- Nuvoco Vistas intends to utilise the net proceeds of Rs 1,350 crore from the fresh issue for repaying (in part or full) of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

- Nuvoco is the fifth largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. It offers a range of over 50 products across cement, RMX (ready mix concrete) and modern building materials.

- The company is promoted by Dr Karsanbhai K Patel and is associated with the Nirma Group. The Nirma Group forayed into the cement business in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol. Thereafter, as a part of the Nirma Group, it has grown the cement businesses, through acquisitions such as the Indian cement business of LafargeHolcim in 2016 and NU Vista in 2020.

- As of March 2021, the company has 11 cement plants, having an installed capacity of 22.32 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA). It is also one of the leading ready-mix concrete manufacturers with 49 RMX plants across India.

- During FY19-FY21, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation's revenues grew at a CAGR of 3 percent, and operating profit at 26 percent. The company reported a loss of Rs 26 crore each in FY19 and FY21 but posted a profit at Rs 249 crore in FY20.