Nureca IPO subscribed over 3 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 17 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nureca Ltd has been subscribed 3.61 times so far on Monday, the first day of bidding. The Rs 100-crore issue has received total bids for 50.61 lakh equity shares as against the IPO size of 14.01 lakh shares.

As per the data available on the exchanges, the portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed more than 17 times, while that of employees’ is 40 percent subscribed. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors witnessed 17 percent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids.

The offer size excluded anchor book through which the company already raised Rs 44.55 crore on Friday.

The public offer will close on February 17. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 396-400 per share.