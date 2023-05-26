Nucleus Software shares end 20% higher after March quarter profit jumps 76%

Even on a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit grew multifold from Rs 18.29 crore during March last year. Revenue grew by 35.5 percent from the same period last year.

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. ended in a 20 percent upper circuit and at a 52-week high of Rs 809.30 after the company's March quarter net profit rose by nearly 80 percent.

Net profit for the period rose by 76.5 percent to Rs 67.6 crore, compared to Rs 38 crore during the December quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased by 21.8 percent to Rs 206.2 crore from Rs 169.3 crore in the December quarter.

Nucleus Software’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 82.8 crore in the quarter under review was 72.9 percent higher on a sequential basis from Rs 49.7 crore in December.

The company’s EBITDA margin rose sharply in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 to 40.2 percent as compared to 28.3 in the December quarter.

Nucleus Software Exports reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 25.27 apiece in the March 2023 ended quarter, which is 76.46 percent higher than the EPS of Rs 14.32 reported in the December quarter and 6.67 in the corresponding quarter of last year.

