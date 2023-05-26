English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket Newsstocks NewsNucleus Software shares end 20% higher after March quarter profit jumps 76%

    Nucleus Software shares end 20% higher after March quarter profit jumps 76%

    Nucleus Software shares end 20% higher after March quarter profit jumps 76%
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 3:46:58 PM IST (Published)

    Even on a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit grew multifold from Rs 18.29 crore during March last year. Revenue grew by 35.5 percent from the same period last year.

    Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. ended in a 20 percent upper circuit and at a 52-week high of Rs 809.30 after the company's March quarter net profit rose by nearly 80 percent.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Net profit for the period rose by 76.5 percent to Rs 67.6 crore, compared to Rs 38 crore during the December quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased by 21.8 percent to Rs 206.2 crore from Rs 169.3 crore in the December quarter.


    Even on a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit grew multifold from Rs 18.29 crore during March last year. Revenue grew by 35.5 percent from the same period last year.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X