Nucleus Software shares end 20% higher after March quarter profit jumps 76%

Even on a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit grew multifold from Rs 18.29 crore during March last year. Revenue grew by 35.5 percent from the same period last year.

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. ended in a 20 percent upper circuit and at a 52-week high of Rs 809.30 after the company's March quarter net profit rose by nearly 80 percent.

Net profit for the period rose by 76.5 percent to Rs 67.6 crore, compared to Rs 38 crore during the December quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased by 21.8 percent to Rs 206.2 crore from Rs 169.3 crore in the December quarter.