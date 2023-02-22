Shares of this software services company have gained 50 percent over the last six trading sessions

Shares of Nucleus Software have gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions.

Shares of Nucleus Software ended higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, and have gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions. The stock has been on an upward trend since it reported its December quarter results last week.

The company's revenue growth for the December quarter stood at 30 percent on a sequential basis. Managing Director Vishnu R Dusad, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that the prices at which the company sold its intellectual properties to clients were being done at ultra-deep discounting and that has seen a revision.

Dusad said that the company's customers have agreed to increase the value of their Annual Maintenance Contracts, but did not clarify on whether the top 5 clients have agreed to the same.

Contribution from the company's top five clients has increased to 35.8 percent during the December quarter from 28.5 percent on a sequential basis. Total order book for the quarter stood at Rs 569.3 crore.

Nucleus Software has been providing its services to Indian as well as global financial industries, including banks and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) companies for more than three decades.

Dusad informed that in India alone, retail assets worth over Rs 40 lakh crore originated or were serviced using Nucleus Software Exports’ platform.

Cash on the books for the company stood at over Rs 533 crore at the end of the December quarter. Dusad said that it is up to the board to decide whether it will utilise the cash to consider buybacks or pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

Barring February 15, when the stock declined 1 percent, shares of Nucleus Software saw double digit gains on February 14 and 16, and ended at a 52-week high on Tuesday.