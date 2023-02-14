Nucleus Software gains most since August 2020 after strong earnings

The software company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 47.8 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 11.5 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports closed nearly 20 percent higher at Rs 480.2 per piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s trade following strong quarterly earnings for the December quarter.

The company posted multifold growth in its net profit at Rs 38.3 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 11 crore in the September quarter and Rs 8.04 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 178.65 crore in the December quarter from Rs 129.58 in the same period last year. Sequentially, the revenue grew 29 percent compared to Rs 138.89 crore in the September quarter.

Further, its EBITDA margin jumped sharply to 28.2 percent in the December quarter from 8.8 percent in the September quarter.

For the nine-month period ending in December 2022, the total revenue dropped to Rs 452.59 crore as against Rs 372.46 crore in the same period last year. The company’s net profit for the nine-month period surged to Rs 60.14 crore as against Rs 22.62 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its total expenses in the December quarter rose to Rs 126.65 crore from Rs 120.15 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 123.9 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s earnings per share stood higher at Rs 14.32 as against Rs 2.77 in the year-ago period and Rs 4.12 per share in the September quarter.