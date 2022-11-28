Nucleus Software shares gain after Bank of Sydney deploys its digital lending platform

Through the company’s digital lending platform, Bank of Sydney will be able to provide an improved customer experience with a faster approval process.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. on Monday announced that the Bank of Sydney has leveraged one of its products FinnOne Neo, which provides lending digitalisation solutions, to transform its lending processes.

Notably, the majority of all Bank of Sydney applications are now being processed through FinnOne Neo with the successful and smooth go-live of the new platform.

Through the company’s digital lending platform, Bank of Sydney will be able to provide an improved customer experience with a faster approval process and communication.

It added that the platform’s real-time dashboard for tracking and reporting will help the bank enhance both the internal and external transparency and accountability of its processes.

FinnOne Neo has the capability to integrate with third-party systems to collect, combine, and use data for all of Bank of Sydney’s lending requirements.

The Nucleus Software Exports stock is trading at Rs 388, up 3.12 percent.