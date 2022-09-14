    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NTPC shares rise after company revives plans for commercial mining, pays final dividend

    The stock was trading 2.3 percent up at Rs 171.2 per share on BSE at the time of writing. 

    The shares of NTPC Ltd rose as much as 2.4 percent on Wednesday after it was reported that the state-run company has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through NTPC Mining Ltd.
    The company had incorporated NTPC Mining in August 2019 for its mining business.
    The PSU announced that it has paid a final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders.
    NTPC said in an statement that the final dividend is 30 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. The total dividend paid for 2021-22 is Rs 6,787.67 crore, which is 42 percent of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.
    On September 9, the company had announced that it had entered into a pact to supply renewable energy to the country's Armed Forces. As per the deal, NTPC would supply renewable energy to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces.
