NTPC share price gained nearly 6 percent on Thursday after L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signed MoU with the company for CO2 to methanol plants. L&T Hydrocarbon will be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) management partner to build CO2 to Methanol demonstration Plant in NTPC Power Station

The stock was the top index gainer, up as much as 5.8 percent to Rs 100 per share on BSE in intra-day deals.

Earlier this week, the state-owned power company reported June quarter earnings which beat street estimates. Its net profit fell about 6 percent to Rs 2,948.94 crore as against Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations slipped 2.57 percent YoY to Rs 26,194.76 crore during the quarter under review. The firm's total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago.

Brokerage house Jefferies was also bullish on the stock post the results. It maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 per share.