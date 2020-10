The share price of state-owned NTPC surged over 4 percent on Tuesday after it said that the board will consider buyback of equity shares on November 2. The stock gained as much as 4.3 percent to Rs 89.65 per share on the NSE.

The stock, however, pared some gains to trade 3.55 percent higher at Rs 89 per share, at 12:20 pm.

In October, the company had filed an application with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to seek exemption on the strict regulations related to the buyback.

Last week, SEBI granted an exemption to NTPC on certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.

In November 2019, NTPC's board of directors approved a scheme of amalgamation entailing the merger of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd with NTPC.

Also Read: NTPC eyes Rs 98,000 cr revenue in FY21

The company proposed to explore the possibility of buyback via tender route offer, subject to regulatory approvals. However, the buyback was not permitted due to the strict provisions laid down by SEBI, which says "prohibits the company from making any public announcement of buyback during the pendency of any scheme of amalgamation pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013."

NTPC wrote to SEBI in a request for certain relaxation in the norms as the proposed buyback would return surplus cash. The company also agreed and confirmed that there will be no change in the shareholding pattern or any new issue of equity shares in consequent to the scheme of amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Thus, the SEBI granted an exemption to NTPC from ensuring compliance with certain provisions of buyback norms. It had also said the relaxation from the enforcement of the provision granted by SEBI shall not be construed as a relaxation from any other requirement under the buyback norms.