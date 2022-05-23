Shares of NTPC rose as much as 3.95 percent to Rs 155.4 on Monday as investors celebrated revenue and margin expansion as witnessed in the company’s recently posted numbers for March ended 2022.

At 11:10 am, the stock was trading at Rs 150.70 per share, up 0.80 percent on the BSE. The shares of the company have been gaining for the last sessions.

NTPC intraday stock chart (source: BSE) NTPC intraday stock chart (source: BSE)

The state-owned power giant reported a 12.5 percent jump in revenue to Rs 29,875 crore and a whopping 48.4 percent growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to Rs 9,659 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The company recorded net quarterly sales at Rs 37,085 crore - highest in last five quarters.

As India grappled with power shortage, NTPC came to the rescue — its gross power generation increased to 79.92 billion units (BU) in March quarter from 77.63 BU in the same period a year ago.

In the face of the growing coal shortage, the coal supply to power plants increased to 52.28 million metric tonne (MMT) in the March quarter from 45.68 MMT in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, the supply of imported coal also increased despite the Russia-Ukraine war from 1.07 MMT in the March quarter from 0.31 MMT in the same period a year ago.

Brokerages like Jefferies maintain their bullish stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 165. Jefferies is positive on the company because of two factors — its Q4 profit came in above expectations, and the capacity addition that the company is doing seems to be on track.

The company's standalone installed and commercial capacity is 54,651.68 mega watts (MW). Further, NTPC group's installed and commercial capacity is at 69,016.68 MW and 68,356.68 MW, respectively.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan maintains its neutral stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 156 despite its positive earnings.

JP Morgan believes that the renewable segment execution in the case of the power giant is delayed even though management maintains its target of 60 giga watts (GW) for 2032.