NTPC's Rs 15,000-crore divestment plan to unlock value from 3 subsidiaries

State-owned power generator NTPC has prepared a Rs 15,000 crore divestment plan, which entails listing of three of its 100 percent subsidiaries by 2024. The three subsidiaries are: Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN).

NTPC also plans to exit a joint venture with PSU steelmaker SAIL. In its 50:50 joint venture with SAIL, NTPC manages the captive power plants for the steel company in Durgapur, Rourkela and Bhilai.

As part of the plan to unlock value from renewable-related subsidiaries, and in line with the performance target set by the Ministry of Power, NTPC will list three of its subsidiaries by 2024. The company has an ambitious target to achieve 60,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity by 2032, and expects to invest about Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The company plans to list NTPC REL by 2023. In the next phase, it plans to list NEEPCO and NVVNL by 2024. NEEPCO is a North East-focused power company with a capacity of more than 2,000 MW. NVVNL is focused on trading, e-mobility and waste-to-energy businesses.

“With price increase on all forms of energy sources like crude, gas and now even coal, the push for renewable is inevitable. An increase in prices will only make energy transition faster. It is the right time to unlock value from all these businesses.” a company source said.

NTPC, which has a total installed capacity of 66,900 MW, aims to have 30 percent of power generation from non-fossil fuel by 2032.