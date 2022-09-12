NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,909 crore to shareholders for 2021-22

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The final dividend is 30 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC said in an statement. With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is Rs 6,787.67 crore, which is 42 percent of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.

The shares of NTPC fell 0.7 percent and rose as much as 0.9 percent in choppy trade on Monday. The PSU said that the it has paid a final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders.

The final dividend is 30 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC said in an statement. With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is Rs 6,787.67 crore, which is 42 percent of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.

The company had on September 9 announced it had entered into a pact to supply renewable energy to the country's Armed Forces. Under the deal, NTPC would supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces.

The NTPC stock is among one of the top blue-chip performers over the past few weeks. It has given investors a return of more than eight percent in one month, a period in which the 50-scrip benchmark has managed a gain of 2.2 percent.