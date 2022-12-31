NTPC begins commercial operations of first part of solar power project in Maharashtra

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 58,269 MW.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday announced the commissioning of the first part capacity of 23 Megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Following the successful commissioning , the company has declared December 30, 2022, as the commercial operation date (COD) for the first part capacity of 10 MW out of the total 23 MW Solapur Solar PV project. COD refers to the date following the day on which the project is commissioned.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 58,269 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity has reached 70,884 MW.

Before that NTPC had declared commercial operations of the first-part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW at Ettayapuram solar PV project in Tamil Nadu.

Shares of NTPC ended 0.030 percent higher at Rs 166.80 on Friday.