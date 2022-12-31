English
NTPC begins commercial operations of first part of solar power project in Maharashtra

NTPC begins commercial operations of first part of solar power project in Maharashtra

NTPC begins commercial operations of first part of solar power project in Maharashtra
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 31, 2022 1:33:45 AM IST (Published)

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 58,269 MW.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday announced the commissioning of the first part capacity of 23 Megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Solapur, Maharashtra.
Following the successful commissioning, the company has declared December 30, 2022, as the commercial operation date (COD) for the first part capacity of 10 MW out of the total 23 MW Solapur Solar PV project. COD refers to the date following the day on which the project is commissioned.
With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 58,269 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity has reached 70,884 MW.
On Thursday, NTPC announced the commissioning of the second-part capacity of 50 MW Nokhra out of a 300 MW solar PV project at Bikaner, Rajasthan. The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared for commercial operation from December 20.
Earlier this month, the power giant also announced the beginning of commercial operations of its 240 MW Devikot solar PV projects at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with effect from December 13.
Before that NTPC had declared commercial operations of the first-part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW at Ettayapuram solar PV project in Tamil Nadu.
Shares of NTPC ended 0.030 percent higher at Rs 166.80 on Friday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
X