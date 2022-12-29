English
market News stocks News

NTPC announces commercial operation of second part capacity of Nokhra solar power project in Rajasthan

Dec 29, 2022 3:27:05 PM IST

The first part capacity of 100 MW at the Nokhra solar power plant has already been declared on commercial operation from December 20.

State-owned NTPC on Thursday announced the commissioning of the second part capacity of the 300 MW Nokhra solar photo-voltaic (PV) project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Following the successful commissioning, second part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, will be on commercial operation from December 30.


The first part capacity of 100 MW at the Nokhra solar power plant has already been declared on commercial operation from December 20.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC stands at 58,259 MW, while the group's installed and commercial capacity has reached 70,874 MW.

Earlier this month, the power giant also announced the beginning of commercial operations at its 240 MW Devikot solar PV projects at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with effect from December 13. 

Before that NTPC had declared commercial operations of the first-part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW at Ettayapuram solar PV project in Tamil Nadu.

NTPC is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation by a coal-based thermal power plant.

Shares of NTPC ended 0.7 percent higher at Rs 166.95.

