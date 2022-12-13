Homemarket newsstocks news

NTPC begins commercial operation of 240 MW solar PV projects in Rajasthan

NTPC begins commercial operation of 240 MW solar PV projects in Rajasthan

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 13, 2022 1:53:51 PM IST (Published)

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,041.27 MW.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

IST5 Min(s) Read

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday announced the beginning of commercial operation of its 90 MW Devikot solar photo-voltaic (PV) projects at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with effect from December 13.


With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,041.27 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity has reached 70,656.27 MW.

Last week, NTPC declared commercial operation of the first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW at Ettayapuram solar PV project in Tamil Nadu.

NTPC reported a more than seven percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, down from Rs 3,690.95 crore in the year-ago period. The drop in profit was mainly due to higher expenses. The total revenue of the power giant stood at Rs 41,015.2, a 39.2 percent rise from the year-ago quarter.

NTPC is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation by a coal-based thermal power plant.

Shares of NTPC Ltd. are trading at Rs 169.65, up 0.44 percent.

Also Read: NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NTPC

Previous Article

Shares of the world's largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer are at a 52-week high

Next Article

GMM Pfaudler signs pact to acquire French firm Mixel for 7 million euros