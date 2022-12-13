NTPC begins commercial operation of 240 MW solar PV projects in Rajasthan

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,041.27 MW.

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday announced the beginning of commercial operation of its 90 MW Devikot solar photo-voltaic (PV) projects at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with effect from December 13.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,041.27 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity has reached 70,656.27 MW.

Last week, NTPC declared commercial operation of the first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW at Ettayapuram solar PV project in Tamil Nadu.

NTPC reported a more than seven percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, down from Rs 3,690.95 crore in the year-ago period. The drop in profit was mainly due to higher expenses. The total revenue of the power giant stood at Rs 41,015.2, a 39.2 percent rise from the year-ago quarter.

NTPC is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation by a coal-based thermal power plant.

Shares of NTPC Ltd. are trading at Rs 169.65, up 0.44 percent.

