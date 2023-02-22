NTPC, Canara Bank, DLF and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened in red on Wednesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 212 with a stop loss at Rs 235
Sell Canara Bank for a target of Rs 264-263 with a stop loss at Rs 285
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 515 with a stop loss at Rs 493
Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 180-185 with a stop loss at Rs 169
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 285
Sell Granules with a stop loss at Rs 290
Buy Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 205
Sell DLF with a stop loss at Rs 367