market | Feb 22, 2023 9:40 AM IST

NTPC, Canara Bank, DLF and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
market | Feb 22, 2023 9:40 AM IST

NTPC, Canara Bank, DLF and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh   Feb 22, 2023 9:40 AM IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened in red on Wednesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 212 with a stop loss at Rs 235
Sell Canara Bank for a target of Rs 264-263 with a stop loss at Rs 285
Buy Marico for a target of Rs 515 with a stop loss at Rs 493
Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 180-185 with a stop loss at Rs 169
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 285
Sell Granules with a stop loss at Rs 290
Buy Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 205
Sell DLF with a stop loss at Rs 367
