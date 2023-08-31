CNBC TV18
This analyst says India could be staring at significant power deficit and NTPC, BHEL stand to gain

Subhadip Mitra's insights offer a comprehensive view of India's energy landscape. The impending power deficit, the resurgence of thermal power, NTPC's ambitious plans, and investment recommendations provide valuable guidance for both industry players and investors. As India navigates its energy challenges, Mitra's wisdom serves as a beacon to illuminate the path forward.

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 31, 2023 1:21:58 PM IST (Published)

India's peak electricity demand reached a record high of around 233 GW a few weeks back reports suggest. Subhadip Mitra, Executive Director of Nuvama Institutional Equities, has pointed out that if capacities are not scaled up rapidly, India will be staring at a significant power deficit.

Mitra said that right now peak deficits are sporadically coming during peak seasons or on certain days. "If we do not add ample capacity, be it on the renewable side or on the thermal side, effectively in the next two to three years, we could be headed for very steep deficits," he said during an interaction with CNBC-TV18.
He said that while renewable energy sources have been on the rise, the thermal story is making a comeback. According to him, as the nation grapples with the prospect of a power deficit, the reliability and consistency of thermal power become all the more relevant. He said this warrants a reevaluation of energy mix and investment strategies.
And so, Mitra thinks NTPC's ambitions in the energy sector are worthwhile to note. He said the company is eyeing a substantial increase in its thermal power capacity by seeking 4.5-5 gigawatt (GW) of incremental thermal orders. He also said NTPC was the largest renewable company in terms of pipeline.
Another company he mentioned was Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). According to Mitra BHEL will be "a clear beneficiary of the thermal power revival story".
He expressed a ‘buy’ rating on both NTPC and BHEL. Mitra's insights extended beyond the traditional energy giants. He expressed positive sentiments towards Siemens, Hitachi, and KEC International, if looking on the EPC side.
In addition to thermal power, Mitra highlighted the ongoing planning for annual ordering of 8-10 GW in wind power. The commitment to wind energy showcases India's dedication to embracing renewable sources and diversifying its energy mix. This commitment not only supports sustainability goals but also offers opportunities for investment and innovation.
