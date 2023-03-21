NTPC arm inks MoU with Indian Army to implement green hydrogen projects

The project is based on the build, own, and operate (BOO) model. Additionally, the projects aim to reduce complex logistics, and dependence on fossil fuels, accelerate decarbonisation.

NTPC's arm, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (REL), on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) With the Indian Army to implement green hydrogen projects in Army establishments, according to a tweet by NTPC.

The project is based on the build, own, and operate (BOO) model. Additionally, the projects aim to reduce complex logistics, and dependence on fossil fuels, accelerate decarbonisation. Various locations of the Indian Army are powered through diesel generator (DG) sets in off-grid locations.

The Indian Army, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of "PANCHAMRIT" and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, intends to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel and their logistics for power generation and heat. NTPC REL will design, develop, and install renewable energy projects (solar, wind, etc.) and hydrogen energy storage systems in a phased manner.

Decarbonisation is the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions through the use of low-carbon power sources, achieving a lower output of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Hence, a low-carbon economy.

Last month, the KPMG's global tax head told CNBC-TV18 that it is crucial for India to incentivise decarbonisation of the economy.

The World Economic Forum estimated that the real estate sector consumes 40 percent of all global energy and 40 percent of all raw materials, totalling a staggering three billion tonnes annually.

Those buildings are responsible for 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the world. The real estate industry must lead the way in implementing sustainability if India is to achieve its long-term goal of becoming net zero by 2070.

Earlier this week, Indian Oil and NTPC Green Energy joined hands to form a joint venture (JV) in order to set up renewable energy power plants. Last month, NTPC completed the transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to arm, NTPC Green Energy.

In 2022, Hitachi Energy bagged a contract from NTPC Renewable Energy to supply power transformers to NTPC’s 4.75 GW renewable energy park in Gujarat.

NTPC’s stock is trading near the flat line at Rs 176.35 apiece, down nearly 0.40 percent this week.