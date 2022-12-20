English
NTPC commissions first part capacity of 100 MW at Nokhra Solar PV Project

NTPC commissions first part capacity of 100 MW at Nokhra Solar PV Project

NTPC commissions first part capacity of 100 MW at Nokhra Solar PV Project
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 3:26:59 PM IST (Published)

The company declared December 20, 2022, as the commercial operation date (COD) for the first-part capacity.

State-owned NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday announced the commissioning of the first-part capacity of 100 MW out of the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project in Rajasthan.


The company declared December 20, 2022, as the commercial operation date (COD) for the first-part capacity. COD refers to the date following the day on which the project is commissioned.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,209 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity will become 70,824 MW.

Last week, the power giant also announced the beginning of commercial operations of its 90 MW Devikot solar PV projects at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with effect from December 13. Before that NTPC had declared commercial operations of the first-part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW at Ettayapuram solar PV project in Tamil Nadu.

A Reuters report recently said that India’s largest power producer NTPC is looking to sell a 20 percent stake in its green energy business this fiscal year, expecting to raise up to Rs 30 billion.

The decision to sell 20 percent to strategic investors will be followed by an initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) next fiscal year, the report said, quoting two senior government officials.

Shares of NTPC are trading 1.11 percent lower at Rs 169.90.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
