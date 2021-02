After a technical snag at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, which brought trading to a halt for nearly four hours, the leading stock exchange is being accused of inefficiency, poor communication and apathy towards the participants.

The BSE too came down heavily on the NSE, alleging the latter was "anti-competitive and unethical", adding it stopped operations to preserve "monopoly and held the market to ransom", reported Mint.

The NSE first suspended operations in the derivatives segment at 11.40 a.m. Soon after, it announced a complete halt on trading across the market. This was the longest duration for which trading had come to a halt in India.

The strong words came after participants couldn't shift trading to BSE's platform using interoperability function, which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allows. Through this function, the two platforms can collaborate on data and allow for trading to continue even if one of the platforms is not functioning to the optimum level. But the process would work only if clearing corporations interact smoothly with one another.

On Thursday, a day after the operations came to a halt, the NSE said it had received the information about the instability of all links from both the (telecom) service providers. "While there was no impact on the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system," it said.

However, experts say the NSE could have allowed its trading platform to continue functioning through interoperability wherein the participants could have used the clearing corporation of BSE to trade, something SEBI has ruled.

Speaking to Mint, J.R. Varma, a professor of finance at IIM-Ahmedabad, said that shutting the trading system on account of non-functioning clearing operations goes against the "principle of interoperability".

A clearing corporation that is not facing operational issues should keep functioning as long as at least one exchange that can use its clearing facilities is up and running, Varma added.

The English daily further reported that only a very few entities with enough collateral on NCL could execute operations on BSE. It could be possible only because interoperability worked to a certain degree for some of them.