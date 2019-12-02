Market
BSE, NSE suspend Karvy Stock Broking's trading licence
Updated : December 02, 2019 11:27 AM IST
The move comes two weeks after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned Karvy Stock Broking from taking new client and executing trades.
BSE has deactivated trading terminals of the trading member, Karvy Stock Broking Ltd, in equity segment and debt segment and put them in RRM mode in equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity segment.
