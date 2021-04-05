NSE slashes F&O lot size of Nifty50 contracts to 50 from 75; cuts lot size of 40 stocks Updated : April 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST NSE said only the far month contract, i.e. July 2021 expiry contracts will be revised for market lots. The lot size for Nifty Bank at 25 and Nifty Financial Services at 40 has been kept unchanged. Published : April 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply