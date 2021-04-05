NSE slashes F&O lot size of Nifty50 contracts to 50 from 75; cuts lot size of 40 stocks

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on March 31 decided to reduce the lot size for the Nifty50’s futures & options (F&O) contracts to 50 from 75. It has also slashed the F&O lot size of 40 stocks by 50 percent.

The lot size for Nifty Bank at 25 and Nifty Financial Services at 40 has been kept unchanged.

NSE said only the far month contract, i.e., July 2021 expiry contracts will be revised for market lots.

“Only the far month contract, i.e., July 2021 expiry contracts will be revised for market lots. Contracts with the maturity of May 2021 and June 2021 would continue to have the existing market lots. All subsequent contracts (i.e. July 2021 expiry and beyond) will have revised market lots,” NSE said in a circular issued on March 31.

Contracts with August 2021 weekly expiry and beyond will have revised market lots.

The day spread order book will not be available for the combination contract of June 2021 - July 2021 expiry for stocks and May 2021 - July 2021 and June 2021 - July 2021 expiries in case of Nifty50, the exchange added.

The lot size of all existing Nifty long-term options contracts having an expiry greater than three months shall be revised from 75 to 50 after the expiry of June 2021 contracts (i.e. June 25, 2021).

For the purpose of the computation, the exchange has taken the average of the closing price of underlying for one month period of March 1 to March 31, 2021.

The changes shall come into effect from April 30, 2021.

Sr No Underlying Present Market Lot Revised Market Lot 1 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2000 1000 2 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 2500 1250 3 APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED 500 250 4 APOLLO TYRES LIMITED 5000 2500 5 ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 9000 4500 6 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 250 125 7 BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED 7600 3800 8 BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED 21000 10500 9 CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 2500 1250 10 CIPLA LIMITED 1300 650 11 COLGATE PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED 700 350 12 CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED 1200 600 13 GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED 950 475 14 HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED 1000 500 15 HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 4300 2150 16 IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED 19000 9500 17 JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED 5000 2500 18 JSW STEEL LIMITED 2700 1350 19 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED 1400 700 20 MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 1300 650 21 MINDTREE LIMITED 800 400 22 MOTHERSON SUMI SYSTEMS LIMITED 7000 3500 23 INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED 250 125 24 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 550 275 25 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED 19000 9500 26 STATE BANK OF INDIA 3000 1500 27 SHREE CEMENT LIMITED 50 25 28 SIEMENS LIMITED 550 275 29 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 800 400 30 TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED 2000 1000 31 TATA MOTORS LIMITED 5700 2850 32 TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 13500 6750 33 TATA STEEL LIMITED 1700 850 34 TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 1200 600 35 TITAN COMPANY LIMITED 750 375 36 TORRENT POWER LIMITED 3000 1500 37 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 200 100 38 VEDANTA LIMITED 6200 3100 39 VOLTAS LIMITED 1000 500 40 WIPRO LIMITED 3200 1600

Additionally, in order to encourage active participation in Quarterly Options contracts on Nifty Bank Index, it has been decided that no transaction charges will be levied on the trades done in Quarterly Options contracts on the Nifty Bank Index in the Future & Options segment of the Exchange from April 1, 2021, till September 30, 2021, NSE said in a separate circular.