homemarket Newsstocks NewsNSE semi annual index review: These stocks are likely to be included in Nifty Next 50
market | Mar 28, 2023 3:33 PM IST

NSE semi-annual index review: These stocks are likely to be included in Nifty Next 50

By Vivek Iyer  |  Mar 28, 2023 3:33 PM IST (Published)
Mini

No changes are expected in Nifty, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT, but minor weight changes are likely to be made. However the Nifty Next 50 index is likely to see five inclusions and as many exclusions, effective from March 31.

The NSE semi-annual index review and the Nifty CPSE ETF adjustments are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 29. No changes are expected in Nifty, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT, but minor weight changes are likely to be made.

Recommended Articles

View All

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


However the Nifty Next 50 index is likely to see five inclusions and as many exclusions, effective from March 31. ABB India, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, Page Industries and Varun Beverages are likely to be included, while the list of exclusions include Mphasis, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma and Paytm.
The Nifty CPSE ETF is likely to see weight readjustments in stocks like Coal India, BEL, NHPC, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid.
Also Read: NSE cancels 6% hike in transaction charges on equity and F&O trades from April 1
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags