The NSE semi-annual index review and the Nifty CPSE ETF adjustments are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 29. No changes are expected in Nifty, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT, but minor weight changes are likely to be made.

However the Nifty Next 50 index is likely to see five inclusions and as many exclusions, effective from March 31. ABB India, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, Page Industries and Varun Beverages are likely to be included, while the list of exclusions include Mphasis, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma and Paytm.

The Nifty CPSE ETF is likely to see weight readjustments in stocks like Coal India, BEL, NHPC, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid.