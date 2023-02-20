The NSE Semi Annual Index Review will impact fund flows in these 10 stocks

Nuvama estimates the Nifty Next 50 exclusions to see outflows between $8 million to $23 million once the rebalancing takes place.
Stocks like Adani Wilmar, ABB India, Canara Bank, Page Industries and Varun Beverages are likely to see inflows between $9 million to $35 million post their inclusion in the Nifty Next 50 Index, according to Nuvama Alternative Research estimates.
The stocks will be included in the Nifty Junior index as part of the semi-annual review of the broader market indices of the National Stock Exchange.
The Nifty Next 50 Index represents 50 companies from the Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.
Changes made to the Nifty Next 50 index will also be applicable to the Nifty 100 index.
No changes have been made to the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT indices.
The changes to the indices will take effect from March 31.
|Stock
|Estimated Inflows ($ Million)
|Adani Wilmar
|9
|ABB India
|21
|Canara Bank
|24
|Page Industries
|28
|Varun Beverages
|35
|Source: Nuvama Alternative Research
The five names will replace another five stocks - Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis and One 97 Communications - the parent of Paytm, which will be excluded from the index.
Nuvama estimates these five stocks to see outflows between $8 million to $23 million once the rebalancing takes place.
|Stock
|Estimated Inflows ($ Million)
|Paytm
|8
|Gland Pharma
|11
|Biocon
|14
|Bandhan Bank
|23
|Mphasis
|23
|Source: Nuvama Alternative Research
Besides this, the Nifty 500 index will see the inclusion of recent listings like Bikaji Foods, Five-Star Business Finance, Global Health Ltd. or Medanta, Keystone Realtors, Kfin Tech and 15 other companies, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, MOIL, Dilip Buildcon, Shilpa Medicare and others will be excluded.
