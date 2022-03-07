NSE co-location case: Yogi's identity, actual magnitude of scam and how Ramkrishna knew Subramanian in CBI's line of questioning

Former NSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Chitra Ramkrishna's arrest is extremely crucial for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is investing the NSE co-location scam and the identity of the 'Himalayan Yogi'.

With this arrest, CBI is hoping to solve the mystery behind the manipulation of the market at NSE in which many top officials including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain are accused.

Chitra will be produced in the court on Monday and CBI will seek her custody.

CBI's main line of questioning will be to understand the actual magnitude of the scam and to reveal the real identity of the 'Yogi.'

CBI sources told CNBCTV-18 that Ramkrishna will be confronted with Anand Subramanian. CBI will look into financial transactions of her and of people related to her. The agency will question her on whether or not she was aware that Subramanian was 'Yogi', as CBI has claimed.

CBI will also look into how Subramanian got access to her when she was the CEO and MD of NSE.

Among other NSE employees, only Murlidharan and Ravindra were part of meetings (telephonic and physical) with 'Yogi', Subramanian and Chitra. So, in order to reveal the real identity of the 'Yogi', CBI will confront Chitra and Subramanian with the statements of Murlidharan and Ravindra. Post this, CBI is likely to question Ravindra and Murlidharan again.

Special CBI court, Delhi, while passing orders rejecting Ramkrishna's anticipatory bail plea said, "Prima facie it appears that the applicant/accused had introduced an non existing person to mislead the investigating agency, which may also prima facie show her connivance in the matter."

While opposing her ABA, CBI on Saturday told the court that she was not cooperating with the agency.