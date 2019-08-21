Market
NSE revises eligibility criteria: This stock may get Nifty50 index entry ticket now
Updated : August 21, 2019 01:04 PM IST
As per to the new rules, all equity shares that are traded are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices now.
Post this revision, Edelweiss Securities expects Nestle to qualify for inclusion in the Nifty50 index.
The brokerage expects Nifty constituent ZEE to be excluded to make way for the FMCG major's inclusion.
