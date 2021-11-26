NSE India VIX ends nearly 25% higher amid sharp sell-off in markets

Volatility gauge, NSE India VIX soared almost 28 percent on Friday to hit 21.30, reflecting the broader sell-off in the markets as investor sentiment turned bearish on concerns over a new coronavirus mutant variant.

At close, the volatility index was up 24.85 percent, the biggest single-day spike in at least a year. It ended at 20.80, which is the highest level in six months on a closing basis.

The jump in VIX suggests prevailing fear among market participants, on the back of a negative trend in global markets as concerns mount over the new COVID variant that could trigger a fresh round of curbs on movement, impacting business. A high volatility index implies that major fluctuations could be seen in the stock market whereas a lower figure reflects stability.

Dr. VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, markets have been unusually stable for long.

“It has been almost a one-way street since April 2020. This template has changed and high volatility is on the cards. This is reflected in the sharp spike in VIX,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

Commenting on the massive sell-off, Jeff Chowdhry, Partner at RLC Ventures, said there's a sort of a tactical move in the markets based on the COVID variant, which is going to happen from time to time, the Indian market has already witnessed it a few times this year, and is “going to continue to get those variants.”

According to him, the bigger and more strategic picture is very simple—the end of easy money. “And what does that mean? Well, it obviously starts with the Fed, tightening, inflation, all that stuff,” he said.

Explaining the impact on the Indian market, Chowdhry said, “it basically reflects the fact that macro funds, international funds, FII funds are going to bring a lot more money home, and they are going to bring it into stocks, which effectively they perceive as more defensive in their market.”

Therefore, over the next six to 12 months, the money is going to flow out of India in relation to FIIs and they are going to bring that money home and invest in more defensive stocks as the easy liquidity is coming to an end as rates go up, he told CNBC-TV18.

Both headline indices-Sensex and Nifty50- today took a hit witnessing the worst single-day fall in both since April 12. The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 1,687.9 points or 2.9 percent lower at 57,107.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,026.5, down 509.8 points or 2.9 percent from its previous close.

During the last few minutes of trade, the indices even gave up key levels. Sensex plunged over 1,800 points or 3.1 percent to drop below the 57,000-mark at 56,993.9. Nifty50 too tumbled below 17,000 to 16,985.7, down 550.6 points or 3.1 percent.

Broader markets also settled in the negative territory. Nifty Midcap 100 index ended 3.3 percent lower and its smallcap counterpart fell 2.9 percent.