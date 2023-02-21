NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm from Feb 23

As per a circular issued by the bourse, the changes will be effective from February 23, 2023, and there shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has extended the trading hours for interest derivatives till 5:00 PM.
Recommended ArticlesView All
An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars
Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details
Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Here’s why the GST Council meeting ducked the online gaming issue
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
As per a circular issued by the bourse, the changes will be effective from February 23, 2023, and there shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts.
To converge with underlying market timings, contracts for the expiry month of February 2023 will be available for trading till 05:00 PM on the expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023, it said.
Also, all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023, and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter shall be made available for trading till 5.00 pm on the expiry day.
Further, there shall be no change in the final settlement price computation mechanism. It will be calculated based on the last two hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to a minimum of 5 trades.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!