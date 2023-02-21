homemarket Newsstocks NewsNSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm from Feb 23

NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm from Feb 23

1 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 21, 2023 11:44:46 PM IST (Published)

As per a circular issued by the bourse, the changes will be effective from February 23, 2023, and there shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has extended the trading hours for interest derivatives till 5:00 PM.

Recommended Articles

View All

An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars

Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details

Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out: Here’s why the GST Council meeting ducked the online gaming issue

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


As per a circular issued by the bourse, the changes will be effective from February 23, 2023, and there shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts.
To converge with underlying market timings, contracts for the expiry month of February 2023 will be available for trading till 05:00 PM on the expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023, it said.
Also Read: Hotel aggregator OYO to add 1,800 premium hotels in India this year
Also, all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023, and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter shall be made available for trading till 5.00 pm on the expiry day.
Further, there shall be no change in the final settlement price computation mechanism. It will be calculated based on the last two hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to a minimum of 5 trades.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NSE

Previous Article

Aarti Pharmalabs shares debut at Rs 377 per share after demerger

Next Article

Lupin launches mental disorder treatment drug in the United States