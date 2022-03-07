Started receiving live data from NSE: Zerodha after issue with data feeds

Zerodha said on Monday that all its members faced an issue with data feeds from stock exchange NSE. The statement came from the brokerage as many traders complained of equity prices not getting updated on NSE.

"There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all brokers... Please check 20 market depth before placing orders on BSE," Zerodha - the country's largest brokerage - said on Twitter.

However, stock exchange BSE said it is "working normally today". NSE said that exchange rates are updating normally.

In an update at 9:48 am, Zerodha said: "We have started receiving live data from NSE. To confirm, you can check the Last Trade time (LTT) in the marketwatch before placing orders."

The development comes on a day when Indian equity benchmarks slumped more than 3 percent each tracking a sell-off across global markets, as crude oil surged past the $130/barrel market amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions. Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war

Broad-based selling pulled the headline indices lower in early deals barring the metals pack, which reflected a surge in commodity prices.