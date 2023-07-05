NSE cautions investors of 2 individuals promising guaranteed returns & trading tips

homemarket Newsstocks NewsNSE cautions investors of 2 individuals promising guaranteed returns & trading tips

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 5, 2023 9:45:11 PM IST (Published)

The stock exchange asked investors not to share their trading credentials such as user id or password with anyone. It may also be noted that the said person or entity is not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday cautioned and advised investors of two alleged fraudsters who allegedly promised guaranteed returns to investors in the stock market.

The cautionary statement comes after NSE noticed that a person "Himanshu Thakkar" associated with an entity named "New York live trade" operating through the mobile number “9662096620”, is providing assured/guaranteed returns on investment in the stock market.
Also, a person named "Riya Sharma" associated with an entity named "Share Expert Tips" operating through the mobile number "9967709185”, is providing securities market tips for trading and assuring returns on investment in the stock market and offering to handle trading accounts of investor by asking investors to share their credentials.
Further, the stock exchange asked investors not to share their trading credentials such as user ID or password with anyone. It may also be noted that the said person or entity is not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India.
Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost, and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange, NSE added.
