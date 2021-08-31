NSE adds 8 new stocks in F&O segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday added 8 new stocks for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment, a circular by the exchange showed.

"...members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 01, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of September 2021," NSE said.

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 8 additional securities are the following - Abbott India Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Dalmia Bharat Limited, Delta Corp Limited, The India Cements Limited, JK Cement Limited, Oberoi Realty Limited and Persistent Systems Limited.

Also read:

The exchange said the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on September 30, 2021, through a separate circular.

These securities have been added to the futures and options segment based on the stock selection criteria prescribed by the Security and Exchange Board of India which takes into consideration parameters like average daily market capitalisation, average daily traded value, the market-wide position limit in the security and the quarter sigma values.