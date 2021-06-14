NSDL freezes accounts of three FPIs owning Adani Group shares worth Rs 43,500 cr Updated : June 14, 2021 10:27:36 IST As per the NSDL website, the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund were frozen on or prior to May 31. This freeze could be due to disclosure of insufficient information on beneficial ownership as mandated by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the report said. Published : June 14, 2021 10:27 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply