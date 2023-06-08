By Surabhi Sutaria

As NRB Bearings continues to deliver robust financial performance, the recent stock price surge, increased delivery quantity, and order wins from two-wheeler EV manufacturers have bolstered investor confidence in the company's future prospects. With its strong track record, technological expertise, and strategic partnerships, NRB Bearings is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for auto ancillary products, particularly in the evolving EV market.