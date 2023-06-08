As NRB Bearings continues to deliver robust financial performance, the recent stock price surge, increased delivery quantity, and order wins from two-wheeler EV manufacturers have bolstered investor confidence in the company's future prospects. With its strong track record, technological expertise, and strategic partnerships, NRB Bearings is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for auto ancillary products, particularly in the evolving EV market.

NRB Bearings, an auto ancillary company specialising in the manufacturing of roller bearings, has been experiencing a significant uptrend in its stock performance. In yesterday's trading session, the stock surged by 6 percent. Over the past month, the stock has recorded an impressive gain of over 30 percent, indicating a strong bullish sentiment among market participants.

One notable factor contributing to the positive sentiment surrounding NRB Bearings is the robust delivery quantity witnessed this week. The company delivered 15 lakh shares, which is close to 1.5 times the five-week average.

Moreover, the traded quantity for the month of June so far has been exceptional, reaching two times the average volume of the previous month. This surge in trading activity further reinforces the growing interest in NRB Bearings and highlights the increasing participation of investors in the company's stock.

The strong performance of NRB Bearings extends beyond the recent trading sessions . In the fourth quarter, the company reported impressive financial results. It achieved a revenue growth of 12 percent, showcasing its ability to generate increased sales. Additionally, NRB Bearings witnessed a notable margin expansion of nearly 300 basis points (bps), indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, NRB Bearings has secured order wins from prominent two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. This development serves as a significant trigger for the company's future growth prospects. With the expanding market for EVs and the increasing focus on sustainable transportation, NRB Bearings stands to benefit from its association with leading two-wheeler EV manufacturers. These order wins not only signify the company's strong industry reputation but also pave the way for potential revenue growth and market dominance in the EV sector.

