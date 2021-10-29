November F&O series starts today; key things to know

Dalal Street is set to begin the November futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the October series with a gain of 239.1 points or 1.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 858.3 points (1.5 percent) during this period.

The November F&O series will have eight new stocks: Atul, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, First Source, GSPL, Laurus, SBI Cards and Whirlpool.

Rollovers

The Nifty's October-November rollovers are at 82 percent as against a three-month average of 81 percent.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series FII long exposure in index futures (%) November 82 1.04 crore shares 54 October 75 1.17 crore shares 57 September 84 1.24 crore shares 65 August 83 0.88 crore shares 69 July 85 0.93 crore shares 82

Key triggers for November F&O series

FII flows

Inflation

Remainder of Q2 earnings

Global COVID-19 updates

Foreign institutional investors' longs are at just 54 percent at the beginning of the November series.

The November series has been known for big moves in the market. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the November series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) Nov-20 1,316 11.3 Nov-19 274 2.3 Nov-18 734 7.2

However, the Nifty50 benchmark has not seen four positive series in a row for a while now. Here's how the Nifty has performed in the recent monthly series: