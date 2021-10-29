November F&O series starts today; key things to know

Dalal Street is set to begin the November futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the October series with a gain of 239.1 points or 1.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 858.3 points (1.5 percent) during this period.
The November F&O series will have eight new stocks: Atul, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, First Source, GSPL, Laurus, SBI Cards and Whirlpool.
Rollovers
The Nifty's October-November rollovers are at 82 percent as against a three-month average of 81 percent.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|November
|82
|1.04 crore shares
|54
|October
|75
|1.17 crore shares
|57
|September
|84
|1.24 crore shares
|65
|August
|83
|0.88 crore shares
|69
|July
|85
|0.93 crore shares
|82
Key triggers for November F&O series
Foreign institutional investors' longs are at just 54 percent at the beginning of the November series.
The November series has been known for big moves in the market. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the November series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|Nov-20
|1,316
|11.3
|Nov-19
|274
|2.3
|Nov-18
|734
|7.2
However, the Nifty50 benchmark has not seen four positive series in a row for a while now. Here's how the Nifty has performed in the recent monthly series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Oct-21
|239
|Sep-21
|981
|Aug-21
|859
|Jul-21
|-12
|Jun-21
|453
