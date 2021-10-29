0

November F&O series starts today; key things to know

IST (Published)
Dalal Street is set to begin the November futures & options series on Friday, October 29. The Nifty50 ended the October series with a gain of 1.4 percent.

Dalal Street is set to begin the November futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the October series with a gain of 239.1 points or 1.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 858.3 points (1.5 percent) during this period.
The November F&O series will have eight new stocks: Atul, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, First Source, GSPL, Laurus, SBI Cards and Whirlpool.
Rollovers
The Nifty's October-November rollovers are at 82 percent as against a three-month average of 81 percent.
MonthRollovers (%)OI at start of seriesFII long exposure in index futures (%)
November821.04 crore shares54
October751.17 crore shares57
September841.24 crore shares65
August830.88 crore shares69
July850.93 crore shares82
Key triggers for November F&O series
  • FII flows
  • Inflation
  • Remainder of Q2 earnings
  • Global COVID-19 updates
    • Foreign institutional investors' longs are at just 54 percent at the beginning of the November series.
    The November series has been known for big moves in the market. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the November series in the past:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)Change (%)
    Nov-201,31611.3
    Nov-192742.3
    Nov-187347.2
    However, the Nifty50 benchmark has not seen four positive series in a row for a while now. Here's how the Nifty has performed in the recent monthly series:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)
    Oct-21239
    Sep-21981
    Aug-21859
    Jul-21-12
    Jun-21453
     
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
