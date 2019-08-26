Nomura upgrades India after govt's measures; suggests this portfolio
Updated : August 26, 2019 09:13 AM IST
Soon after reducing Nifty March 2020 target to 11,880 from 12,900, global brokerage Nomura upgraded India to 'overweight'.
This upgradation happened after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to stimulate growth in a weakening economy.
According to Nomura, the upgrade on India is amid positive local developments amid rising global uncertainty.
