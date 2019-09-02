Market
Nomura sees 15% upside in HDFC Bank, raises target price; should you buy?
Updated : September 02, 2019 11:37 AM IST
HDFC Bank remains a resilient franchise but could face small bumps due to retail slowdown says Nomura in its research report.
Shares of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 2231.90 apiece on NSE on Friday, marginally up by 0.22 percent.
So far this year, HDFC Bank has returned slightly above 5 percent, while the 1-year return on the stock is approximately 8 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more