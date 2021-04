Global brokerage firm Nomura has downgraded Dr Lal PathLabs to 'Reduce ' from 'Neutral' but has raised the target price to Rs 2,333 per share from Rs 2,155 earlier.

Nomura noted that the stock has significantly outperformed its peers and broader market since the start of the pandemic.

The stock performance is positively impacted by the contribution of COVID-19 testing from Q2FY21. Recovery in non-COVID test volume post Q1FY21 also impacted stock positively, Nomura said.

The brokerage house remains positive on continued growth in non-COVID tests.

in Q4FY21, prelim results of the peers suggest a non-COVID revenue growth of 14-20 percent year-on-year, it said.