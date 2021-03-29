  • SENSEX
Nomura, Credit Suisse warn on losses after Archegos share sale

Updated : March 29, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Credit Suisse said that a fund had "defaulted on margin calls" to it and other banks, meaning they were now in the process of exiting these positions.
Nomura shares closed down 16.3 percent while Credit Suisse shares were opened down 10 percent.
Nomura, Credit Suisse warn on losses after Archegos share sale
Published : March 29, 2021 01:32 PM IST

