    Nomura bullish on auto stocks; upgrades Motherson Sumi to ‘buy’, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Nomura sees a very strong play for Indian autos from the global place. The firm expects a very strong recovery in global demand over FY21 and FY22.

    Nomura sees a very strong play for Indian autos from the global place. The firm expects a very strong recovery in global demand over FY21 and FY22.
    The brokerage firm has upgraded Motherson Sumi to a buy with a target price to Rs 301. Bharat Forge, Apollo Tyres and Bajaj Auto are also very important players in the auto space.
    Nomura has a target price of Rs 924 on Bharat Forge, Rs 302 on Apollo Tyres and Rs 4,847 on Bajaj Auto.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
