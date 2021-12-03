No need to worry about recent 'shallow' market correction: Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, on Friday said that the Indian economy was showing solid signs of recovery and that there was no need to worry about the recent "shallow" market correction.

According to Mukherjea, now is the right time to buy well-run financial companies. "Data from November 2021 suggests that credit offtake has picked up," he said.

Mukherjea also said that firms like Pidilite and Titan have seen massive compounding in their cash flows. He expects Nestle's profit after tax (PAT) to grow by 20 percent per annum in years to come.

